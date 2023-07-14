Amanda Alequin admires Tammi Musumeci, but will ‘turn off the switch’ in their match

Amanda Alequin considers Tammi Musumeci a friend and admires her game but warns that gloves come off when they collide this weekend.

The two submission grappling aces battle it out at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post in the lead-up to the event, Ecuadorian-American strawweight Amanda Alequin shared that while she and Tammi Musumeci have developed a certain friendship, come fight night it will be all business.

The 28-year-old Alliance affiliate said:

"There's a switch that goes off, you know. I admire her. I really think of her as a good friend. I used to train with her back in the day but when they lock that door, when we get on the mat, it's either you or me.”

Check out the interview below:

Amanda Alequin will be making her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 12 and is looking to make it a triumphant outing. She is looking to make waves in the promotion and eventually compete for a world title down the line.

‘Tubby’ had faced 29-year-old Musumeci twice before but on both occasions lost by decision.

Tammi Musumeci, meanwhile, is making her second appearance under ONE Championship.

The elder sister of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was a unanimous decision winner over Brazilian Bianca Basilio in her maiden outing back in March.

Following her victory, Tammi Musumeci said she had a great experience and wanted to have a quick turnaround.

Apart from being a noted submission grappler, she is also a full-time lawyer.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.