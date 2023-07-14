WATCH: Amanda Alequin shows off slick flying triangle choke on the mats

Multi-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion Amanda Alequin is making her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fighting inside a four-cornered ring for the first time in her career, the Ecuadorian-American grappler will face ONE strawweight submission grappling stalwart and fellow IBJJF world champion Tammi Musumeci.

Ahead of Amanda Alequin's bout with Musumeci, ONE Championship posted a video of her training on Instagram:

"Amanda Alequin is ready to FLY IN to ONE Fight Night 12 on @primevideo 🤩 Can “Tubby” claim the W over Tammi Musumeci on July 14? 🤔 @tubbybjj"

That was quite the entry to a triangle choke. Amanda Alequin, known to her fans as Amanda Santana or 'Tubby', earned her Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under master Márcio “Pé de Pano” Cruz. She is one of the top competitors of her generation, becoming famous for her relentless submission-based grappling style.

'Tubby', who stands at 5’5", made a name for herself competing in her native Florida’s grappling circuit. She later made waves internationally through big wins at the IBJJF World Championships, Pan Americans, and ADCC trials.

Discussing her upcoming bout with Musumeci, Amanda Alqequin revealed her plans to secure the victory. She said in an interview with South China Morning Post:

"[I've been training on] a lot of chokes, a lot of guard passes into D'arces, guillotine, the ninja chokes. I'm a big fan of foot locks, if you know me and follow me, I love playing footsies."

Watch the full interview below:

As for Musumeci, sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, she is a 6-time IBJJF world champion. She made a successful ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

The 29-year-old beat fellow multi-time submission grappling world champion Bianca Basilio via unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

