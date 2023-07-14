Amanda Alequin says it's strictly business between her and good friend Tammi Musumeci

Debuting ONE Championship submission grappler ‘Tubby’ Amanda Alequin has spent years among the elite in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition. But when she steps into the ONE Championship ring for the first time this Friday night, it will arguably be against her toughest test to date.

Alequin is scheduled to roll with phenom Tammi Musumeci in a strawweight submission grappling bout at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video. The 28-year-old could find herself among the upper echelon of grapplers in ONE Championship if she emerges victorious.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Alequin talked about ‘going for the kill’ against Musumeci, despite the two sharing a friendship off the mats.

‘Tubby’ said:

“It's kill or be killed. That's my mentality when my switch goes off. We can hug and be friends after but when we're in there it's strictly business." [4:00 onwards]

If Alequin is successful in her conquest, it will no doubt be the biggest name she has overcome to date. Musumeci is the sister of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci, and the two are inseparable in training.

Alequin says she will target the atomweight submission grappling belt in ONE Championship if she beats Musumeci, and already has American superstar Danielle Kelly in her sights as a dance partner.

ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video goes down this Friday night, July 14th, live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.