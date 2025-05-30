“It’s going to be a show” - Veteran Diego Paez confident his durability will withstand Johan Ghazali’s power

Veteran striker Diego Paez expressed his readiness for his upcoming ONE Championship match. He is banking on his durability to take on whatever is presented to him come fight night.

The Colombian-American fighter is set to make his sophomore ONE outing on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against teen phenom Johan Ghazali in a flyweight Muay Thai match.

In an interview with the promotion in line with his scheduled return to action, Paez shared his thoughts on his battle with Ghazali, touting to providing a show for the fans.

The 31-year-old Classic Fight Team affiliate said:

“Sometimes, unfortunately, I like to get hit to wake up, but I’m not worried about having that issue this time around, considering the opponent. So, I’m excited. It’s going to be a show for sure.”

Diego Paez had his ONE Championship debut last February against Sean Climaco. He stood toe-to-toe against the Filipino-American fighter but fell on the raw side, narrowly losing by split decision.

Looking to clip Paez in his bounce-back push is Ghazali, himself coming off a loss in his last match and seeking to redeem himself.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Diego Paez thrilled to compete again at Lumpinee Stadium

Apart from chalking up a bounce-back victory at ONE Fight Night 32, Diego Paez is thrilled to compete in his upcoming match as it is happening once again at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

The famed arena was the venue of Paez's debut ONE Championship match back in February, where he lost by split decision to Sean Climaco,

Speaking to Combat Sports Today, he relived his experience last time around at Lumpinee, including the atmosphere and the reception he received. He said:

"It was thrilling, man. It was actually calm and peaceful to me compared to some of the local shows that I'm used to fighting at, you know. The fans are very respectful there. So, it was very surreal."

Watch the interview below:

Diego Paez made a name for himself in various organizations before landing this year in ONE Championship, where he hopes to take his martial arts career to a whole new level.

