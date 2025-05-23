Diego Paez won’t fall for Johan Ghazali’s brash antics at ONE Fight Night 32: “I just don't take it to heart”

Diego Paez is not just preparing for Johan Ghazali's prodigious striking, he's also considering the youngster's mental warfare. The Colombian-American striker will look to score the biggest win of his career against the 18-year-old phenom at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Appearing in a pre-event interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez discussed 'Jojo's' electric fighting style, which also includes showboating and taunting his opponents mid-fight.

The 31-year-old veteran, though, promises not to get rattled and fall into the trap. He said:

"You know, I've had a couple of fights where people were trying to taunt me in the middle of the fight. And every single time it always goes my way, and I just don't take it to heart."

The Classic Fight Team representative continued:

"I know when someone does that, that usually means that you know you got them, or if you catch someone and they go 'oh' that just tells me like, 'I hit you man".

Diego Paez's maturity clearly shows in the way he wants to handle Ghazali's provocations. One thing's for sure: this three-round flyweight Muay Thai encounter at Lumpinee Stadium may just end up stealing the show at ONE Fight Night 32.

Watch the full interview:

Diego Paez respects Johan Ghazali's gun-slinging ways

Diego Paez loves to push forward, something that is quite similar to how Johan Ghazali operates.

The Colombian-American striker is quite impressed by 'Jojo's fearless nature and his penchant for figuring in all-out brawls. Paez said in the same interview:

"You know, I definitely pay respect to the kid. He comes forward. He definitely loves to fight. He's young. He's exciting. And he's confident, and that's good. That always brings out the best in me."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

