"It lit a fire under my a**" - Diego Paez motivated to turn things around as he prepares for Johan Ghazali war at ONE Fight Night 32

Flyweight Muay Thai contender Diego Paez has learned a significant lesson from his promotional debut against Sean Climaco last February, where he sustained a close split decision defeat at ONE Fight Night 28.
In his recent appearance on Combat Sports Today's YouTube channel for an interview, Paez said that he needs to impose his will and inflict more damage inside the Circle because it would help him win on the judges' scorecards:
"I learned from that and you can't play it safe when you're on the big show. You got to dominate. I know ONE loves damage. Their scoring criteria is damage. So giving off Sean, that was the third time I had fought him. It's always kind of an awkward fight with him."
The Colombian-American athlete is ready to employ these learnings in his upcoming fight against young rising star Johan Ghazali on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, as he added:
"That being said, I'm not proud of that performance and it like a fire under my a** and I'm very excited to go out there and show you guys what I'm talking about."
Watch Diego Paez's interview here:
Diego Paez is confident that he can handle the unorthodox fighting style of Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32
The Classic Fight Team standout also reaffirmed his confidence in his chances against the Malaysian-American sensation despite his unorthodox approach.
In the same interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez said that he likes to fight this type of fighter, as he proclaimed:
"I'm happy that, first off, he's an orthodox fighter. I like to fight against orthodox fighters as well. And I think I have all the skills to beat this guy."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.