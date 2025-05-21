Diego Paez unfazed by Johan Ghazali's reputation ahead of ONE Fight Night 32: "I have all the skills to beat this guy"

Colombian-American Muay Thai warrior Diego Paez enters his high-stakes clash with Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 32 with complete confidence in his ability to neutralize the teenage knockout machine.

Both warriors head into their flyweight Muay Thai showdown in search of a big win inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

Paez fell to a split decision loss to Sean Climaco in his debut at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February. In the opposite corner, 'Jojo' suffered his second loss in three outings to undefeated striker Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Though he knows he'd be up against a tricky test, especially since Johan seeks to hit his stride at ONE Fight Night 32, Diego Paez believes his technical arsenal contains all the necessary elements to leave the iconic venue with his hand raised. Paez told Combat Sports Today:

"I'm happy that, first off, he's an orthodox fighter. I like to fight against orthodox fighters as well. And I think I have all the skills to beat this guy."

He may well be the underdog against the 18-year-old talent, who has been training alongside Thai legends Superbon, Nong-O Hama, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Petchtanong Petchfergus, for this fight.

But the Classic Fight Team athlete's confidence suggests he's ready to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the night in what is destined to be a compelling duel between two hard-hitting fighters on June 6.

Watch the full interview below:

Diego Paez believes he'll have Johan Ghazali's number at ONE Fight Night 32

With plenty of highlight reels for Diego Paez to learn from, the 31-year-old sees himself holding plenty of advantages over the knockout specialist on fight night. The Southern California native told Combat Sports Today in the same interview:

"I've seen him lose, and I've seen why he loses. And I know what he's good at. I know what he's not good at. And I'm going to go out there and just use all of my weapons and use all of my skills and use my fight IQ."

North American fight fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, June 6.

