“He doesn’t defend them too well” - Thai firecracker Rambolek says he already saw a hole in Dmitrii Kovtun’s armor

22-year-old striking star Rambolek Chor Alajaboon of Thailand is looking to score his biggest victory yet in ONE Championship, and when he returns to the world's largest martial arts organization next month, he will have a live opponent in front of him.
Rambolek is one of the most explosive fighters on the ONE Championship roster, but a showdown with 27-year-old Russian firecracker Dmitrii Kovtun is looming, and will be the toughest test of the young Thai's career.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rambolek says he sees some weaknesses in Kovtun's game.
The Chor Alajaboon representative said:
"For this fight, I’ll probably focus more on the kicks because [he] doesn’t defend them too well. If I see an opening to knock him out, I’m going for it."
Rambolek is currently 3-1 in ONE Championship, with notable victories over Ferrari Fairtex, Suablack Tor Pran49, and Burmese legend Soe Lin Oo.
His only loss came against Nontachai Jitmuangnon.
Fans won't have to wait long to see Rambolek Chor Alajaboon back in action inside the ONE Championship ring.
Rambolek Chor Alajaboon takes on Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Thai sensation Rambolek Chor Alajaboon is ready to face his toughest opponent yet in ONE Championship when he takes on Russian star Dmitrii Kovtun.
The two face off in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6th.
The event takes down at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
