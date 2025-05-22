Diego Paez plans to fight fire with fire vs teen phenom Johan Ghazali: "Not just going to sit there and crumble"

Diego Paez knows he has himself a war when he steps inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The Colombian-American star seeks his first win in the promotion, but he knows it won't come easily against 18-year-old knockout machine Johan Ghazali.

'Jojo's penchant for delivering knockouts off his forward pressure is something Diego Paez has taken note of.

That said, he's not new to taking on pressure-heavy athletes, and he envisions himself faring well in this upcoming flyweight Muay Thai tussle inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"That's always nice to where, you know, I get to pick and choose when I want to engage. But like I said, I've had pressure fighters before," the Southern California resident told Combat Sports Today in a pre-fight exchange.

"I've had people that want to just be in your grill and want to sit in the pocket, and something big always comes from it. I'm not just going to sit there and crumble. Same here for this fight."

Watch the full interview here:

The 31-year-old Classic Fight Team representative suffered a split decision loss to Filipino-American standout Sean Climaco in his promotional bow at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February.

Johan Ghazali's insane KO power could trouble Diego Paez

For Diego Paez, walking the talk will be easier said than done if you take a closer look at Johan's unimaginable power in proximity.

The 18-year-old has finished all but one of his wins inside the distance, including a 16-second destruction of Padetsuk Fairtex in his ONE Championship debut.

'Jojo' wouldn't show mercy if an opportunity to connect with his trademark match-winning power presents itself inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

That said, if Paez does make life difficult for the young teenage warrior, fans can expect no less than an exciting back-and-forth scrap between the two on June 6.

Their flyweight Muay Thai tussle will join several other exciting battles at ONE Fight Night 32, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

