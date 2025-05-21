  • home icon
  • "My opportunities to catch something big" - Diego Paez plans to exploit Johan Ghazali's aggression at ONE Fight Night 32

By James De Rozario
Modified May 21, 2025 08:59 GMT
(From left) Diego Paez and Johan Ghazali.
Colombian-American striking wizard Diego Paez thinks Johan Ghazali's explosive aggression will create the perfect chance for him to land fight-altering counters when they trade leather at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Emanating live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Paez and the Malaysian-American talent lock horns in a flyweight Muay Thai duel.

To prepare for this contest, the Classic Fight Team standout has studied the teenage phenom's past performances under the ONE banner and identified what he believes is a critical pattern in how opponents have approached 'Jojo's' trademark knockout power.

"They just respected him too much, in my opinion," Diego Paez told Combat Sports today in an exclusive pre-fight interview.

"I don't think that's going to be the case for me. I think those are going to be actually my opportunities to catch something big and then from there, [I can] fight my fight."

Diego Paez vows to 'stick to the game plan' to see off Johan Ghazali

As eager as he is to bag his maiden triumph on the grandest stage of combat sports, Diego Paez says he will stick to his coaches' tactics to get the job done.

In the same interview with Combat Sports Today, the Colombian-American fighter offered:

"I'm not gonna let my emotions get the best of me. I'm going to stick to the game plan and fight my fight. But I will definitely—I always put on a show, and I'm excited. I'm excited to fight this young guy."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, June 6.

In the main event, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Israeli standout Shir Cohen.

Edited by C. Naik
