  • "I'm not gonna let my emotions get the best of me" - Diego Paez vows disciplined approach against exciting Johan Ghazali

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified May 21, 2025 02:36 GMT
Diego Paez (left) and Johan Ghazali (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Diego Paez knows that he needs to get his emotions in check against Johan Ghazali in their upcoming flyweight Muay Thai battle on June 6 as part of the ONE Fight Night 32 card, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez said that he needs to execute the fight plan properly, but guarantees another barnburner against his young opponent, as he declared:

"I'm not gonna let my emotions get the best of me. I'm going to stick to the game plan and fight my fight. But I will definitely—I always put on a show and I'm excited. I'm excited to fight this young guy."
Check out Diego Paez's interview below:

The Colombian-American contender was rudely welcomed by rival Sean Climaco to ONE Championship last February at ONE Fight Night 28 with a close split decision loss.

But Paez is eager to prove that he belongs on the global stage with a win over 'Jojo.' Furthermore, the 31-year-old veteran aims to slow down the hype train of the Malaysian-American phenom.

Diego Paez thinks Johan Ghazali's colorful personality is just part of the combat sports game

Diego Paez also discussed Ghazali's polarizing personality in his recent interview with Combat Sports Today and said that he doesn't mind it at all because he knows that it's only part of the combat sports game.

The Classic Fight Team representative even said that regardless of who the fans root for in this impending match, they will be in for a great bout.

"I've had a lot of messages. I was like, 'Wow, a lot of people don't like this guy.' It's just styles, it's marketing. I don't take it personal, you know? It's all part of the sport, but I'm excited because I know what it brings out in me, and the fans are the ones who are really going to win on this fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

