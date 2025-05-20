“A lot of people don't like this guy” - Diego Paez sounds off on ONE Fight Night 32 opponent Johan Ghazali’s bravado

31-year-old Colombian-American Muay Thai star Diego Paez knows his upcoming opponent, Malaysian-American rising star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali, is one confident individual.

But the veteran out of Classic Fight Team isn't at all fazed by the man he will step in the ring with next month. Instead, Paez is excited for their highly anticipated showdown and promises fans it's going to be something special.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Paez had this to say about 'Jojo':

"I've had a lot of messages. I was like, ‘Wow, a lot of people don't like this guy.’ It's just styles, it's marketing. I don't take it personal, you know? It's all part of the sport, but I'm excited because I know what it brings out in me, and the fans are the ones who are really going to win on this fight."

Paez is coming off a close split decision loss to Filipino-American opponent 'The One' Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video last February. The Colombian-American protagonist is looking to bounce back and claim his first win on ONE Championship's global stage.

Diego Paez and Johan Ghazali throw down at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Colombian-American knockout artist Diego Paez will be looking to score his first victory in ONE Championship when he takes on Malaysian-American star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali.

The two go to war in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6th.

The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

