"It's gone like full communist" - Joe Rogan shares why transgender rights and other issues pushed him away from "left-leaning" political allegiance 

Joe Rogan recently sounded off on the political left for making several Democrat-run states like California echo chambers for their ideology and admitted that he's no longer a part of the "left-leaning" bubble.

While Rogan's political beliefs have widely been described as libertarian in nature, the UFC commentator has made it clear that he believes in a range of views and doesn't restrict himself to any particular side of the political spectrum.

Historically, Rogan has endorsed free speech, recreational cannabis use, universal healthcare, gay marriage, and the 2nd amendment. However, he's also spoken out against cancel culture and the dangers of socialism/communism.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with stand-up comic Bobby Lee (JRE #2090), the 56-year-old went on a tirade against the state of liberalism in America. Admitting that he was once a part of the "left-leaning" brigade, he said:

"I used to be part of the 'blue bubble' and 100% a left-leaning person who lived in Los Angeles. I never voted Republican my whole life and was very left-leaning, especially with social issues... California went nuts, man. It's gone, full communist."

He continued:

"Their approach to law enforcement is so insane. The no cash bail, the letting people out for committing violent crimes, not stopping people for stealing... They're in a cult... Trans women in women's bathrooms - Says who? How do you know that's a real trans person?"

Chael Sonnen on Joe Rogan scoring Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in favor of 'Tarzan'

Dricus du Plessis recently challenged Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 297. After five entertaining rounds, the South African fighter emerged victorious via a controversial split decision and took home the 185-pound strap.

In the aftermath, UFC CEO Dana White stated that he thought Strickland should've won the fight. Joe Rogan echoed White's sentiments and opined that 'Tarzan' should've gotten his hands raised.

While Rogan wasn't on broadcast duty at UFC 297, he hosted a Fight Companion watch along with Brendan Schaub, Joey Diaz, and Eddie Bravo in his podcast studio. After the fight, the stand-up comic expressed his surprise at his results and stated he had Strickland winning the bout.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, Sonnen reacted to Rogan and White scoring the fight in favor of Strickland and said:

"In my heart, I think it was 5-0... My bigger surprise was when all was said and done, Joe Rogan who definitely qualifies as an expert in this space, and Dana White, who definitely qualifies as an expert in this space, both had Strickland... I thought, 'Did we watch the same thing?"

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:18):