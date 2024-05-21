"It's gonna be fireworks" - Denis Puric envisions an all-out brawl against Rodtang on June 7

Denis Puric is expecting nothing less than war when he returns to the grandest stage of martial arts, and thankfully, he'd have just the right dance partner to make that goal a reality.

'The Bosnian Menace' faces ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing clash that will be part of a loaded ONE 167 card on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Their clash will take place in flyweight kickboxing, which means 'The Iron Man's' coveted gold would not be on the line.

Despite missing out on a shot at Rodtang's ONE world title, the Bosnian-Canadian athlete remains happy that he will get to stand and bang with arguably the most exciting name on the roster.

Speaking in an interview with Calf Kick Sports, Denis Puric noted:

"I'm an aggressive fighter, [I] know [we have a] little bit different styles, obviously. But aggression is there on both sides, and it calls for a fun fight. You guys got to hold on to your seats because it's gonna be fireworks."

Denis Puric out to prove a point in his clash vs Rodtang

Certainly, styles make fights, and the watching world can expect sparks to fly when Denis Puric finally goes toe-to-toe with the one name that has been on his lips for a long time.

The Muay Thai and kickboxing veteran heads into this contest on the back of a knockout win over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and a decision win over Jacob Smith. Before that, the Team CSK athlete split between a victory and a defeat to Tagir Khalilov and Yodlekpet Or Atchariya.

Regardless of his form, 'The Bosnian Menace' knows what is in store for him next, and he vows to make the most of his opportunity.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in a separate interview:

"I want to prove to myself that I'm worthy of the fight, and that I can beat him. I want to prove to myself that I'm one of the guys at the top of the world."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.