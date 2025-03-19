"It's gonna be a great fight" - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson all in for Rodtang ahead of super clash against Takeru at ONE 172

American MMA legend Demetrious Johnson is going all in on Rodtang Jitmuangnon to emerge triumphant in the most important fight of the Thai megastar's career.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will go head-to-head with Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight, headlining ONE 172 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

Rodtang may be stepping out of his comfort zone for this assignment, but Johnson believes 'The Iron Man' possesses power in both hands that Takeru has never felt before.

The now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion said this in his most recent vlog when he sparred with Rodtang at Looksaikongdin Gym in Bangkok:

"Rodtang fight [against Takeur], it's gonna be a great fight. Rodtang has a style of pushing forward and crossing the void. I think Rodtang's gonna f****** eat him up alive."

Demetrious Johnson sees Rodtang's durability as x-factor

It's worth noting that Demetrious Johnson's assessment carries weight, having once shared the Circle with Rodtang in a hybrid Muay Thai-MMA exhibition contest at ONE X in March 2022.

Although 'Mighty Mouse' secured victory by submission in the second round under MMA rules, he experienced Rodtang's vaunted striking pedigree during the opening Muay Thai stanza.

The ONE Hall of Famer even went on to praise the Thai as one of only two fighters — alongside John Dodson — who have truly rocked him with a punch through his stellar run.

While Takeru managed to hurt opponents such as Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Thant Zin in the past, Johnson remains confident that the Japanese won't be able to do the same against Rodtang.

Johnson added:

"I don't ever think I've seen Rodtang rocked inside the ONE Circle."

ONE 172 will air live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

