“Oh my God, that hurt” - Demetrious Johnson says Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s concussive power rivals that of John Dodson

When Demetrious Johnson visited Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Thailand this past January, he gained a deeper appreciation for the Thai megastar’s devastating punching power.

The two once shared the Circle against each other at ONE X in March 2022, competing in a thrilling mixed-rules bout that alternated between Muay Thai and MMA over four rounds.

“Mighty Mouse” showcased his striking resilience in the opening stanza under Muay Thai rules, fearlessly trading blows with “The Iron Man.”

However, when the encounter transitioned to MMA in the second round, Johnson wasted no time exploiting his grappling edge. A swift takedown led to a textbook rear-naked choke, putting Rodtang to sleep and securing victory for the American icon.

Fast forward to their recent sparring session at Looksaikongdin Gym in Bangkok, Johnson made a striking revelation. The now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion admitted that only two fighters — Rodtang and UFC rival John Dodson — have ever hit him with enough force to truly rock him.

Speaking on Mightycast, Johnson reflected on those rare moments of vulnerability:

"John Dodson and Rodtang are the only people who have actually hit me so damn hard, where I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that hurt.’”

Will Demetrious Johnson fly to Japan for Rodtang’s next outing?

Now that Demetrious Johnson has developed a bond with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the question remains: Will he make the trip to Japan for ONE 172 on March 23?

There, the Thai superstar is set to headline the affair at the iconic Saitama Super Arena, where he’ll face Takeru Segawa in a highly anticipated five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Adding even more intrigue to the card, the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title — recently relinquished by Johnson following his retirement last year — will be up for grabs as Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu square off in a rematch to crown a new divisional king.

ONE 172 will be aired worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

