WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson links up, trains Muay Thai with former foe Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Bangkok excursion

When Demetrious Johnson traveled to Thailand this past January for the sold-out ONE 171, he made sure to carve out time for a special visit to Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s training camp.

Both men shared the ring at Looksaikongdin Gym in Bangkok, engaging in a spirited sparring session and exchanging techniques. Their training was later featured in Johnson’s latest vlog on his YouTube channel.

Watch the episode below:

When the two decided to wrap things up, Rodtang had nothing but admiration for the now-retired former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, even suggesting that the American legend could thrive in Muay Thai or kickboxing just as he did in the all-encompassing sport:

“I would like to see him in Muay Thai or kickboxing. I believe he can do it. But we have to respect his decision to retire. Still, I want to see him—just in case he changes his mind.”

It can be recalled that this is not the first time that Johnson and Rodtang had an interaction.

They first met as opponents in a hybrid Muay Thai-MMA exhibition in March 2022, where Johnson impressively held his own in the opening round under Muay Thai rules — trading strikes with the Thai superstar.

But when the second round shifted to MMA, Johnson wasted no time executing a takedown before locking in a rear-naked choke to send Rodtang to sleep.

After his recent training session with Rodtang, 'Mighty Mouse' sat cageside for ONE 171, where he was caught on camera raving about Fabricio Andrade’s dominant performance against Kwon Won Il in their rematch to successfully defend his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

Will Demetrious Johnson visit Japan next?

It remains to be seen whether Demetrious Johnson will make the trip to Japan for ONE 172, where Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to headline the event against Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing superfight at the iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Adding even more excitement to the affair, the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title — recently relinquished by Johnson — will be on the line as Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu face off in a rematch to crown a new divisional king.

