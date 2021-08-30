"It's gonna be interesting" - Kamaru Usman gives his take on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

The combat sports world is just hours away from the highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. With fans and experts from all over providing their opinions on the fight, another notable combat sports personality who’s given his take on Paul vs. Woodley is Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman, the reigning UFC welterweight champion, is no stranger to Tyron Woodley. Usman ended Woodley’s reign as the UFC welterweight champion a couple of years back. He defeated Woodley via unanimous decision in their UFC welterweight title bout at UFC 235 in March 2019.

Having beaten Woodley for the title, Usman is regarded as someone who’s more than familiar with Woodley’s fighting skills. On that note, Usman has taken to his official Instagram account to put forth his prediction for T-Wood’s professional boxing match against YouTube megastar Jake Paul. Kamaru Usman stated:

“What’s up, everybody? Fight night tonight; one that a lot of people have kind of been waiting on – Two different sports, but they’re gonna once again meet inside a boxing ring. So, that’s very important. It’s boxing. Woodley vs. Jake Paul; should be a good fight.”

“Tonight, I think, is going to be interesting. But I think, you know, if Woodley’s head’s in the right place, I think he can get out there and really test this kid and maybe pull off the decision, pull off the win.”

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 and Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Colby Covington next. The longtime rivals’ first fight witnessed Usman win via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 in December 2019. Their rematch is set to take place at UFC 268. The UFC 268 event will transpire at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 6th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley is on a four-fight losing streak in the sport of MMA. ‘The Chosen One’ was released from the UFC earlier this year. The 39-year-old will be making his professional boxing debut against 24-year-old Jake Paul. Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer and is an incredibly popular internet celebrity.

The Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul fight is expected to be one of the biggest combat sports events of 2021. It’ll take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio tonight (August 29th, 2021).

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by James McGlade