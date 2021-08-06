Michael Chandler gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268

Michael Chandler believes that Kamaru Usman beats Colby Covington "nine times out of ten" in their upcoming rematch at UFC 268.

Chandler, however, added that Covington is probably the only fighter in the welterweight division who possesses the ability to dethrone 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Usman and Covington are set to lock horns for the second time in the main event of UFC 268. The welterweight pair last competed against one another at UFC 245 in December 2019, where Usman was victorious.

During an Instagram live Q&A session, Chandler was asked about his prediction for the UFC 268 headliner, to which, he responded:

"You can't bet against Kamaru Usman. But if there ever was anybody who came the closest (to beating Usman), it was Colby Covington... I think Kamaru Usman wins that fight nine times out of ten but if there ever was a ten percent chance that anybody could beat him, it could be Colby Covington. So I'll be tuning in and I might even be on that card," said Michael Chandler.

Chandler and Usman were teammates at Sanford MMA gym for almost three years. In 2020, the welterweight champion parted ways with Sanford MMA and joined ONX Sports under renowned coach Trevor Wittman.

Michael Chandler believes he can knock out Justin Gaethje at UFC 268

While the fight hasn't been made official yet, Michael Chandler is expected to take on Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. 'Iron' believes he can score a knockout victory over 'The Highlight', which will most likely catapult him back into the title picture of the lightweight division.

"I do think I can knock him (Justin Gaethje) out. He’s been knocked out in the past. He’s also weathered some crazy storms. So, I think this fight is about patience, precision, poise, confidence, and cardio. And I think I have all those attributes. I also think Justin has all those attributes. I think both of us have been in some crazy fights," said Michael Chandler on Instagram live.

Chadler and Gaethje are ranked No.4 and No.2 in the 155-pound weight class, respectively.

While Chandler's last UFC outing was in May 2021, Gaethje hasn't stepped into the octagon since October 2020 when he came up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title outing.

