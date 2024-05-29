"It's gonna open up new opportunities" - Blake Cooper reveals plan to neutralize Kade Ruotolo's explosive ground game

ONE lightweight MMA athlete Blake Cooper has a simple solution to deal with Kade Ruotolo's godly grappling prowess. If the lightweight submission grappling king latches on with one of his signature chokes and joint locks, Cooper says he'll serve him with fiery fists to his face.

ONE 167 will feature Ruotolo's first foray into mixed martial arts. He'll take on the Hawaii native at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7, live in US primetime.

We've seen the 21-year-old BJJ savant have his way with his foes inside circle, going 6-0 in grappling-exclusive matches. However, none of those adversaries were allowed to throw strikes to prevent Kade Ruotolo from asserting his will.

Cooper plans to capitalize on this opportunity, telling ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"When he's going for submissions or he's trying to do something with me, if I can catch him a couple of times [with strikes], he gonna think twice. And hopefully, let go of those submissions. It's gonna open up more opportunities for me."

The 27-year-old added:

"Striking on the ground will be important."

Cooper's MMA experience will certainly play a factor in this matchup. By the looks of it, he'll be relying on some good old ground-and-pound to soften up the prolific grappler if the fight hits the mats.

Blake Cooper believes he can stop Kade Ruotolo inside the distance

Kade Ruotolo has a reputation as a finisher and no doubt wants to make a big splash in his MMA debut. Then again, Cooper is also out to make a name for himself in the world's largest martial arts organization, especially after falling short in his first outing last year.

While he'll gladly take the W in any possible way, the American says scoring a decisive finish against a big name like Ruotolo is still his top priority.

Cooper told ONE:

"Not trying to put a decision on this thing, just trying to go for the finish. That's my goal."

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video is available free for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.