Blake Cooper doesn't want to go the distance with Kade Ruotolo: "Just trying to go for the finish"

ONE Championship fans are set to witness something spectacular happen in just a few weeks at ONE 167 on June 7 as Blake Cooper welcomes Kade Ruotolo to the sport of MMA.

With an expectedly roaring crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ready to see how the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion fares in the sport, Blake Cooper has no plans of letting him come out on top.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old lightweight MMA competitor bared his plans for the event:

"Not trying to put a decision on this thing, just trying to go for the finish. That's my goal."

The Lion of Judah product is the proud owner of an undefeated record in the amateur ranks plus a 2-0 professional record before joining the world's largest martial arts promotion in September 2023.

Though he stumbled in his promotional debut, Cooper is out to prove that he has learned from the mistakes he made then against Marcus Abevi and will look to outwork Ruotolo at ONE 167.

Blake Cooper banking on family ties to leave ONE 167 with major victory

Blake Cooper, younger brother to MMA star Ray Cooper III, has been putting in work in training camp with his family to put together a game plan that he hopes will give him his first ONE Championship victory.

The American said in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"I'm just grateful that I have the family that can provide me with help. We all still live together, so it just shows it's the system that we have, a system that works."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

