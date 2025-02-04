“It’s good for us” - Jeremy Pacatiw says tough competition in ONE’s bantamweight division keeps him on his toes

Filipino fighter 'The Juggernaut' Jeremy Pacatiw shies away from nothing - especially not the high-level competition in ONE's stacked bantamweight division. As he prepares for his upcoming fight against Dagestani wrestler Ibragim Dauev, the Lions Nation MMA representative embraces the competition that pushes him to step out.

In a recent interview, Pacatiw shares his thoughts on the ever-growing pool of talents in ONE and how it compares to his time in Brave CF.

"I like it. As a fighter, we need to test our skills against each other. So I feel that it's good for us, but it's not new for me. In my previous promotions, I've fought against pure wrestlers."

Watch the full video below:

Since his ONE debut in 2021, The Juggernaut's record is marred by only one loss - a first-round knockout against now-bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade.

Jeremy Pacatiw will not underestimate Dagestani wrestler Ibragim Dauev's underrated striking

As Pacatiw prepares for his upcoming bout with the Russian powerhouse Ibragim Dauev, he knows better than just to label him as a wrestler.

24-year-old Ibragim Dauev is a known wrestler. However, that doesn't mean that his skills are confined to his ground game. In the same interview with The Superfan MMA, Jeremy Pacatiw highlights Dauev's well-roundedness, referencing the Russian's promotional debut match with Mark 'Tyson' Abelardo last year.

"Yes, we saw that he went toe-to-toe with Mark Abelardo's striking. We think that he is indeed a well-rounded fighter,"

Pacatiw has no plans of falling into the trap of getting blinded by focus. Instead, he plans to keep his situational awareness and be prepared for any possibility:

"So we're also expecting to watch out for his striking as well because this is MMA - anything can happen. All I need to do is focus on the fight and stay aware."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

