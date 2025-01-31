Jeremy Pacatiw says he cannot underestimate Dagestani wrestler Ibragim Dauev’s underrated striking: “Anything can happen”

Jeremy Pacatiw knows that if he hopes to leave the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with a win, he can't underestimate the striking skills of Dagestani wrestler Ibragim Dauev.

After winning three of his first four fights under the ONE Championship banner, Pacatiw will look to continue his climb up the bantamweight MMA rankings when he meets Dauev at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

While the undefeated Dauev is best known for his world-class wrestling, the undefeated Russian more than proved he can hang with anyone on the feet in his promotional debut against Mark Abelardo at ONE Fight Night 18 last year.

Knowing what Dauev is capable of, 'The Juggernaut' plans to be prepared for anything when the two bantamweight bruisers meet on martial arts' biggest global stage:

"Yes, we saw that he went toe-to-toe with Mark Abelardo’s striking," Pacatiw told The MMA Superfan. "We think that he is indeed a well-rounded fighter, so we’re also expecting to watch out for his striking as well because this is MMA - anything can happen. All I need to do is to focus on the fight and stay aware."

Jeremy Pacatiw primed to snap Ibragim Dauev's nine-fight undefeated run

Jeremy Pacatiw goes into ONE Fight Night 28 with a solid 13-5 record with wins over Chen Rui, Tial Thang, and Wang Shuo coming under the ONE Championship banner.

Thus far, his only loss inside the circle came against the current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

Meanwhile, Ibragim Dauev will be making just his second promotional appearance inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'. Overall, the 24-year-old Russian is an impressive 9-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career with seven finishes, including four knockouts and three submissions.

Will Dauev move to 10-0 and skyrocket himself into ONE's bantamweight MMA top five, or will 'The Juggernaut' make it three in a row and take another big step closer to title contention?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

