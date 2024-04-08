"It's a good way to like honor him" - Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker discuss how Bruce Buffer should announce Jim Miller at UFC 300

Israel Adesanya thinks a special introduction should take place at UFC 300 for one of the most tenured fighters in the promotion's history.

The former UFC middleweight champion was discussing the April 13 card with Dan Hooker and breaking down the preliminary portion on his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel.

Jim Miller has discussed his desire leading into this historically significant fight vs Bobby Green that he would like to be announced as Jim f****** Miller in the octagon. When the aforementioned fighters were discussing this, Hooker brought up how Buffer doesn't want to swear and referenced how the classiness the UFC in-cage announcer represents is why fans like him.

To that comment from the UFC lightweight, Israel Adesanya said:

"I get it but if he does it this one time for Jim Miller who has fought at UFC 100, UFC 200, and then now UFC 300, I think it's an ode. It's a good way to like honor him. Like Jim f****** Miller, like bro the whole place would blow their f****** minds... Just surprise everyone...Because then Jim will get f***** hard, Bobby will get f******* hard, the referee will be f****** hard, everybody will be hard."

Check out the discussion at the 6:55 mark below:

Israel Adesanya and his adjacent role to UFC 300

While 'The Last Stylebender' is not stepping inside the cage on Saturday, he has played a role in the main event that features Jamahal Hill taking on Alex Pereira.

The 34-year-old was enlisted by Jamahal Hill to help with his preparations for Alex Pereira. Hill will be returning to action after over a year outside the cage from tearing his Achilles to vie for the light heavyweight title he never lost in-competition.

'Poatan' has competed against Adesanya four times across two different combat sports, and so, there is no one better than 'The Last Stylebender' to give Hill some key insights into Pereira and his skills.

This is a headlining contest that's even getting the attention of fellow fighters who are set to compete in UFC 300. Recently, Charles Oliveira gave his prediction for the bout, and backed his countryman in Alex Pereira to retain his 205 pound strap.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Jim Miller defeat Bobby Green at UFC 300? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion