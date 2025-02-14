  • home icon
  "It's a great room to be in" - Aung La N Sang raves about massive global talent available at Kill Cliff FC

“It’s a great room to be in” - Aung La N Sang raves about massive global talent available at Kill Cliff FC

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 14, 2025 07:00 GMT
Aung La N Sang - Photo by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang of Myanmar is hard at work, getting ready for his return next week.

The Myanma athlete is currently at home in South Florida, training at renowned facility Kill Cliff FC, and he wants to prove that he's still among the best fighters in the middleweight division of ONE Championship.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent pre-fight interview, Aung La N Sang praised his teammates at Kill Cliff FC and said he has all the quality training he needs right in his own backyard.

'The Burmese Python' said:

"I love it. There’s a great group of guys there, great coaches, Henri Hooft is there. Just everybody trying to get better and improving. So it’s a great room to be in. Everybody’s from all over the world too. Guys from Kazakhstan, Argentina, Japan, just all over the world."
Aung La N Sang was last seen in a one-sided second-round technical knockout defeat to undefeated Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver last year. Prior to that, he was riding a three-fight winning streak.

Aung La N Sang and Shamil Erdogan meet again at ONE 171: Qatar

'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is ready to face off against former tormentor Shamil Erdogan again when the two lock horns in a much-awaited rematch next week in the Middle East.

The two trade leather in a three-round middleweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Aung La N Sang's next fight.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by C. Naik
