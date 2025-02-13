“We’re going for war” - Former double champ Aung La N Sang ‘going for broke’ in Shamil Erdogan sequel at ONE 171: Qatar

Aung La N Sang is going to wage war on Shamil Erdogan.

In September, 'The Burmese Python' saw his three-fight win streak snapped by Erdogan at ONE 168: Denver. Now, the two will run it back when ONE Championship heads back to Qatar for a loaded ONE 171 card inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Speaking with Combat Sports Today ahead of his return to the Circle on Thursday, Feb. 20, the former two-division MMA world champion revealed his plans to go for broke in hopes of climbing back into the win column and evening the series with the undefeated Turkish sensation:

"We’re going for war man, we’re going for broke, we’re going for everything we got in this fight".

Despite turning back the clock with a trio of wins over Yushin Okami, Gilberto Galvao, and Fan Rong between 2022 and 2023, time is running out for the 39-year-old fan favorite to claim another shot at 26 pounds of middleweight claim.

If he fails to walk away with a win at ONE 171, that may be it for the Myanmar superstar's title hopes.

Aung La N Sang recognizes that Shamil Erdogan is a 'stylistic nightmare' for him

Having already shared martial arts' biggest stage with Shamil Erdogan just a few months back, Aung La N Sang recognizes the incredibly tough test that lies ahead of him in Qatar. He added:

"This next fight of mine is a tough, tough fight. It’s a crazy hard fight. A guy who is stylistically a nightmare for me - long reach, tall, strong guy, who is a high-level, Olympic-level wrestler."

Erdogan is a perfect 10-0 in his mixed martial arts career, including back-to-back finishes against Fan Rong and Aung La N Sang in his first two promotional appearances.

If he can deliver another dominant performance against the former two-division titleholder, Erdogan will likely put himself in a prime spot to challenge for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship sooner rather than later.

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

