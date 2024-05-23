"It's hard to predict" - Smilla Sundell on the fence for Anissa Meksen-Jackie Buntan clash at ONE Fight Night 23

Smilla Sundell is sure to have one eye on the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 which is set to go down on July 5. The former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion isn't sure how long she will be staying at this weight class.

Her weight miss ahead of ONE Fight Night 22 saw her stripped of her belt which she is focused on winning back in the near future.

However, before her days at strawweight come to an end, she could look to become a two-sport world champion once an inaugural kickboxing champion is crowned.

At the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Sundell's former opponent Jackie Buntan will be taking on Anissa Meksen with the inaugural belt on the line.

Given her experience of competing against Buntan in the past, she found it difficult to call the fight when taking into account the skills and track record of both women.

In an interview on the ONE on SK podcast, Smilla Sundell gave her thoughts on the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title matchup:

"It's hard to predict because I know Jackie is very strong with her hands while Anissa has got the kickboxing background. So it's very hard for me to pick the winner."

Watch the full interview and podcast below:

Smilla Sundell will be watching closely on July 5

Flyweight is undoubtedly in the near future for Smilla Sundell given how tough it is for her to make the strawweight limit at this stage in her life.

The former divisional queen is still confident that she can compete at strawweight if given the necessary amount of time to get herself ready.

She may have just two fights left at strawweight which will be to reclaim the Muay Thai belt that she lost on the scales before going on to face the main event winner on July 5.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.