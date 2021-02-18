"It’s hard to relax right now" - Gilbert Burns reveals conversation with Dana White and the UFC after Kamaru Usman loss

Gilbert Burns was unable to win the UFC welterweight championship from former teammate Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Suffering a loss via third-round TKO to The Nigerian Nightmare, 'Durinho' has now been asked to take a little time off before returning to the Octagon.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Gilbert Burns revealed that he has already texted Dana White and Sean Shelby, who have asked the Brazilian to take some time off after his loss at UFC 258.

Burns added that taking time off is exactly what he will be doing. Howill be able to return to training camp and get back to training within three to four weeks.

“I already texted Dana. I already texted Ali. I already texted Sean Shelby. They want me to take a little time off. That’s exactly what I’m going to do, but I believe in three to four weeks, I’ll be able to go back to training camp and training, but we’ll see."

Gilbert Burns added that it is quite hard for him to relax at the moment because he believed he would become a UFC champion at UFC 258. Durinho added that the situation is very weird for him, but he's also trying to stay in the moment.

“It’s hard to relax right now because I was believing so much that I would become a champion, and now it didn’t happen. So it’s kind of very weird right now, but I’m trying to be in the moment right now," said Burns.

Gilbert Burns is expected to make his return against a top welterweight contender

Despite the loss, Gilbert Burns is expected to return to the Octagon as soon as the UFC allows him to. Durinho revealed he has a few opponents in mind, with top contenders Colby Covington and Michael Chiesa being the two fighters he would like to share the Octagon with.

Dana White has revealed that the UFC could have Colby Covington step in to fight Leon Edwards after Khamzat Chimaev pulled out of his scheduled fight with the British fighter.

However, Covington has stated that he is least interested in doing "charity" for Edwards. A fight between Gilbert Burns and Michael Chiesa is more likely to take place.