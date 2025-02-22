"It's a hard subject" - Demetrious Johnson gets brutally honest about the challenges of having a gay brother and a lesbian sister

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most decorated professional mixed martial artists of recent times. He announced his retirement from the sport in September last year and is mostly seen previewing fights on his podcast. Johnson recently appeared on the Outta Pocket With RGIII and discussed the challenges of having gay siblings.

Ad

'Mighty Mouse' made his professional debut in MMA in 2009 and went on to win championships in multiple promotions like the UFC and ONE Championship. He drew curtains on his legendary career with a record of 25-4-1.

The former UFC men's flyweight champion who maintains a discreet personal life recently revealed that he has a gay brother and a lesbian sister. While detailing the challenges of such sensitive issues around his children.

Ad

Trending

"I have a lesbian sister and a brother who likes men. It's a hard subject, I keep it real, I tell my brother all the time I was like don't be come over here with that .... I told that to my kids too. But he's cool, he said it too. I've two twin brothers and we're hanging out and he came out and he said, we knew he was gay to begin with we didn't care. We still love him, we'd be hanging out and playing video games, he'd be like 'I'm a bad b*tch.'"

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Johnson added:

"Next thing we know, we're hanging out and he goes, 'guys I'm still the same, I just like men that's all I do.' I'm like it's fine we've no problem, but my kids, they're around my brother and I just tell them, and they're like hey, they see the other twin who is with a woman but they haven't seen my brother with his partner and when that time comes, I'm gonna be like, 'he's an adult, he has chosen to love a man, there's nothing wrong with it whatsoever."

Ad

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

Ad

When Demetrious Johnson praised Islam Makhachev's D'Arce choke by claiming to have been hit by the move twice

Islam Makhachev recently squared off against Renato Moicano at UFC 311 in the main event. The reigning lightweight champion had his title on the line in the high-stakes bout. He finished the business in the first round with the help of a D'Arce choke that forced Moicano to submit.

Ad

Going into the fight, Makhachev was coming off an impressive fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier. He submitted the former UFC interim lightweight champion with the help of a similar choke.

Reacting to the Dagestani champion's victory over Moicano, Johnson recalled how he had to endure Makhachev's submission move twice in one single round while praising his improvisation to execute the submission.

"I got hit with it twice in one round!"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.