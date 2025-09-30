"It’s held the business back" - Dana White drops eye-opening remark on Muhammad Ali Act holding boxing back

  • home icon
By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 30, 2025 03:27 GMT
Dana White addresses potential changes to the Ali Act. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Dana White recently shared his thoughts on the Muhammad Ali Act and the efforts to alter it. The UFC CEO opined that while the act is useful for boxers, it has been holding the sport back.

The Muhammad Ali Reform Act, known as the Ali Act, was enacted in May 2000. The legislation sought to put an end to coercive and exploitative actions by promoters while stopping the monopolization of the sport.

Given the speculation that White and TKO brass are hoping to bring changes to the act, many have questioned whether this could potentially create a near-monopoly situation for Zuffa Boxing after its official launch next year.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, White dismissed such concerns and made it clear that there won't be any changes to the original wording of the act itself. He said:

"Let’s be clear, there will be zero changes to the Muhammad Ali Act. Not one word will be changed in the Muhammad Ali Act. We’re gonna add onto it. So, the fighters who want to fight under the Muhammad Ali Act exactly how it is will have the opportunity to do that. Or you can bet on me and fight with me under our version of the Muhammad Ali Act. "
He continued:

"That thing has been blown a lot out of proportion, and I get it. I knew people were going to freak out because that’s what people do... Listen, the Muhammad Ali Act was put into place with all good intentions, but I think it’s held the business back. All these guys that have been involved in boxing for a long time, the promoters, they don’t think big enough. I think much bigger than any of them do, no matter how bad they wanna compete with me."
Jake Paul gets honest about potential changes to the Muhammad Ali Act

Jake Paul recently got honest about Dana White's vision for the future of boxing and the possibility of the Muhammad Ali Act being changed.

The ex-Disney star strongly criticized the notion and explained that boxers must be protected against exploitation. During a media scrum (via @MMAJunkie on X), Paul shared his two cents on the matter and said:

“I just don’t think it should be a thing. Absolutely not. It’s there for a reason, and the Muhammad Ali Act is very, very important. Yeah, 100% [it is a negative reform]."

He continued:

"Which is what we want to avoid, and MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] has always been fighter first, and we always care about the fighters, and we know what these fighters have to go through. So you don’t want them to be taken advantage of. I think getting rid of the act would lead to things in those situations."
