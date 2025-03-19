  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It's an honor" - Joe Rogan reveals Fear Factor wasn't his end goal, cites $250 million podcast, UFC stint, and stand-up as his true dreams

"It's an honor" - Joe Rogan reveals Fear Factor wasn't his end goal, cites $250 million podcast, UFC stint, and stand-up as his true dreams

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 19, 2025 15:12 GMT
Joe Rogan speaks about his professional journey [Image courtesy: Getty]
Joe Rogan speaks about his professional journey [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has donned multiple hats during his life. This includes being an actor, a stand-up comedian, an MMA commentator and a podcast host.

Ad

One thing that propelled Rogan into popularity early in his life was his role as the host of the prominent TV show Fear Factor. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old shared how despite having a fun time doing the show, he wanted to pursue other things like stand-up comedy and MMA commentary.

Rogan added that how he considers being able to talk about MMA fighters for a living an 'honor'. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was on the hugest show in television. Fear Factor was f**king gigantic. It was nuts... It was a fun job... But this is what's important, even though it was the number one show in the country... I didn't wanna do it. I wanted to do [a podcast] and stand-up and the UFC, which, to me, is not even a job."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's like a vacation... If you're a person who's a martial artist and you're a fan of martial arts... If you get a job to talk about martial arts to express your love for it and your appreciation for the athletes... what they had to go through to get where they're at... to be able to do that for living, it's an honor!"
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (5:05):

youtube-cover
Ad

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on losing in life

Joe Rogan has been known to share life advice on his podcast from time to time. During a recent episode with Michael Kosta, the UFC commentator spoke about the significance of losing in life.

Rogan stated that trying difficult things and failing at them could possibly a person learn important life lessons. He explained:

Ad
"It's important to learn how to lose at things... I think there's some value in getting your a** kicked... I don't think you learn by winning all the time and I don't think you learn if something's easy... Difficult things are important for kids. It doesn't necessarily have to be [sports]. It could be art. It could be music."
Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (32:50):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी