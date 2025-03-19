"It's an honor" - Joe Rogan reveals Fear Factor wasn't his end goal, cites $250 million podcast, UFC stint, and stand-up as his true dreams

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has donned multiple hats during his life. This includes being an actor, a stand-up comedian, an MMA commentator and a podcast host.

One thing that propelled Rogan into popularity early in his life was his role as the host of the prominent TV show Fear Factor. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old shared how despite having a fun time doing the show, he wanted to pursue other things like stand-up comedy and MMA commentary.

Rogan added that how he considers being able to talk about MMA fighters for a living an 'honor'. He said:

"I was on the hugest show in television. Fear Factor was f**king gigantic. It was nuts... It was a fun job... But this is what's important, even though it was the number one show in the country... I didn't wanna do it. I wanted to do [a podcast] and stand-up and the UFC, which, to me, is not even a job."

"It's like a vacation... If you're a person who's a martial artist and you're a fan of martial arts... If you get a job to talk about martial arts to express your love for it and your appreciation for the athletes... what they had to go through to get where they're at... to be able to do that for living, it's an honor!"

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on losing in life

Joe Rogan has been known to share life advice on his podcast from time to time. During a recent episode with Michael Kosta, the UFC commentator spoke about the significance of losing in life.

Rogan stated that trying difficult things and failing at them could possibly a person learn important life lessons. He explained:

"It's important to learn how to lose at things... I think there's some value in getting your a** kicked... I don't think you learn by winning all the time and I don't think you learn if something's easy... Difficult things are important for kids. It doesn't necessarily have to be [sports]. It could be art. It could be music."

