“It’s been an honor” - ONE Championship OGs Martin Nguyen and Bibiano Fernandes pay each other respect backstage at ONE 171

ONE 171: Qatar saw the emotional farewells of two of the best fighters to have ever set foot inside the circle -- Bibiano Fernandes and Martin Nguyen.

The two legends played a seminal role in ONE Championship's early boom period in the mid to late 2010s when they won three world titles between them.

Fernandes ran roughshod in the 145-pound division when he reigned as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, while Nguyen became the promotion's first-ever champ-champ when he simultaneously held the ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world titles.

Their reigns have long since ended, and on Thursday night at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, they bid farewell to the sport that they gave everything to.

In a backstage video ONE Championship posted, Nguyen and Fernandes were seen paying each other massive respect for their storied careers with the promotion.

"Congrats, it's been an honor. Thank you. Thank you, brother, we'll keep in touch for sure man," said Martin Nguyen.

"I will enjoy my life now. You take care, okay?" said Bibiano Fernandes during their short conversation.

Fernandes and Nguyen have contrasting ends to their career, though.

Nguyen suffered a unanimous decision loss to fourth-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov in the final fight of his career.

Fernandes, meanwhile, scored a razor-close split decision victory over his eternal rival and fellow former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon.

Fans can watch replays of ONE 171 on-demand at watch.onefc.com.

A look back at Martin Nguyen and Bibiano Fernandes' stellar careers in ONE Championship

To say that Martin Nguyen and Bibiano Fernandes had historic careers would be an understatement.

The two men were pivotal in helping ONE Championship reach the heights it's in today, and both fighters set the foundation for what future world champions would stand on.

Nguyen was the first fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously. He held the ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world titles from 2017 to 2018.

'The Situ-Asian' even took a shot at Fernandes' ONE bantamweight MMA world title in March 2018 but fell short via split decision.

Fernandes, meanwhile, had two separate reigns with the ONE bantamweight MMA world title from 2013 to 2022.

'The Flash' holds the promotion's record for most world title wins at 11. He's also tied with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama for consecutive world title defenses at seven.

