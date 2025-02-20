 “It’s what I want to do” - Submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo says we can expect more MMA matches from him in 2025

Kade Ruotolo promises to take his mixed martial arts career into full overdrive in 2025.

The youngest ADCC world champion put the entire 170-pound MMA division on notice last year following sensational first-round submission victories.

Moreover, the 22-year-old BJJ prodigy even turned heads with his ever-evolving striking when he dropped Ahmed Mujtaba with an overhand right before finishing him off with his signature D'Arce choke at ONE 169.

Kade Ruotolo is set to make his third foray in four-ounce gloves in less than 24 hours when he welcomes Nicolas Vigna to the home of martial arts at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post before he takes action at Lusail Sports Arena, the Atos representative confirmed that we'll be seeing more MMA fights for him this year.

"Honestly, I love jiu-jitsu obviously. It’s been in my heart, and it will always be. But I just have this kick for MMA right now. I just really want to do MMA. It's what I love so much, it’s what I want to do. I feel like I’ve done almost everything in jiu-jitsu at this point, it’s hard to want something more or want someone in particular."

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo also promised not to neglect his duties as lightweight submission grappling world champion and will continue to defend his 26 pounds of gold against all comers.

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE 171 pre-event interviews:

Kade Ruotolo unfazed by Nicolas Vigna's undefeated record

Nicolas Vigna will bring forth a pristine 7-0 record in his ONE Championship debut this Thursday.

The explosive Argentinian has racked off an impressive collection of knockout and submission wins and will add a big name like Kade Ruotolo to his list of victims.

However, despite 'El Paisa's noteworthy credentials, the CJI -80kg tournament winner confidently said he'll give the ONE debutant his first career loss.

"I always consider myself a favorite. You gotta be right? From a confidence standpoint," Ruotolo said.

"So yeah, internally for me, I think I’m the favorite coming into it. From the outside perspective, that could be varied. He’s got more MMA experience, I’ve got more of the grappling experience."

Watch ONE 171: Qatar live via watch.onefc.com.

