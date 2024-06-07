"It's just giving me things to work on" - Mikey Musumeci says criticism allows him to fix the holes in his game

BJJ superstar Mikey Musumeci used to take criticism personally anytime he received negative feedback online. But now, he's learned to embrace them and change them into tools for self-growth.

In the past, Musumeci was often been criticized for his proclivity to pull guard at the start of every grappling match. Some fans used to complain that they would rather see him go on the offensive with a good takedown than establish control from the back.

The flyweight ace didn't take the critique lightly. He defended his practices on Instagram with a long statement to convey the difference between BJJ as a sport versus real fighting.

Trending

But now, he's got a mind of gratitude. The end goal is to learn and find a way to improve himself.

Speaking ahead of his ONE 167 grappling match against Gabriel Sousa, Musumeci said:

"I basically see criticism as if it's something I could fix and change, then I'm grateful for it because it's just giving me things to work on, you know?"

'Darth Rigatoni' is ready to do what he does best this Friday, which is to submit his rival as fast as he possibly can.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"I want him to dogfight with me" - Mikey Musumeci wants a guaranteed war against long-time rival Gabriel Sousa

There is nothing better to watch than two of the world's best grapplers getting into a real war to settle a score. Mikey Musemeci for his part, wants blood. He recently got riled up more than usual when he was asked by ONE Championship what kind of fight he expects to have against Sousa.

Musumeci vehemently replied:

"I want him to dogfight with me. And then we'll see who's standing after that. We'll see if I get f***** up. We'll see if I f*** him up. We'll see."