We’ll soon see more ONE Championship events in the US, as more governing bodies are embracing the promotion’s global mixed martial arts ruleset.

This amazing development was announced by Chatri Sityodtong, following ONE’s two confirmed shows on US soil in 2024.

The world’s largest martial arts organization will be hosting ONE Fight Night 26 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6, followed by ONE Fight Night 28 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8.

In an interview on BJPenn.com, Sityodtong said America will become a frequent destination for ONE in the coming years, following the massive success of ONE Fight Night 10 last year.

“I think just we haven't announced anything but I think what you'll see is from September onwards at a minimum, we'll be in the US once a quarter and slowly build up to once a month. Yeah, we're really excited.”

The ONE Chairman and CEO also divulged updates about the organization’s bid to get its Global MMA ruleset approved in major cities in America. He added:

“Actually, it's been a lot easier. The numbers are now double digits in terms of the number of states that have approved or in in the process of approval so I think it's just a matter of time before all states in the US [approve the global mixed martial arts ruleset].”

Contrary to the Unified Rules of MMA that most promotions follow, ONE adheres to the revolutionary Global mixed martial arts ruleset, which showcases the true essence of combat sports.

This includes ONE’s innovative weight and hydration protocols, as well as judging fights as a whole rather than per round. Knee strikes to the head of the grounded opponent are also allowed under the Global MMA ruleset.

Meanwhile, American fans got a taste of what ONE has to offer last year, and they’re certainly clamoring for more.

Chatri Sityodtong grateful for American fans’ love for ONE

With ONE’s monthly Amazon cards available in US primetime via Prime Video, fans in North America have grown to love the promotion’s real-life heroes across multiple disciplines.

Chatri Sityodtong said this heartwarming adulation is one of their main motivations for bringing more events to America.

The ONE head honcho said in the same interview:

“We're super pumped. Obviously, America is the world's largest sports market. Our fanbase is growing there, it's a rapid fanbase. They love ONE, they love our athletes, we’re so very pumped to be back. It took a little bit longer than we anticipated just because we want to get the our ducks in a row because we're now in some major stadiums.”

Watch the full interview: