Following the massive success of ONE’s on-site United States debut last year, Chatri Sityodtong says American fans should brace for bigger events in 2024.

The world’s largest martial arts organization is returning to America with two confirmed shows in the latter half of the year.

ONE Fight Night 26 will take place on September 26 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, followed by ONE Fight Night 28 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 8.

In an interview on BJPenn.com, Chatri Sityodtong addressed the overwhelming reception ONE received when it touched base on U.S soil for the first time in the groundbreaking ONE Fight Night 10 spectacle last May.

According to the Sityodtong, American fans have been clamoring for more and he’s happy to deliver with two massive shows to appease the demand. He said:

“We're super pumped. Obviously, America is the world's largest sports market,. Our fan base is growing there, it's a rapid fan base. They love ONE, they love our athletes, we’re so very pumped to be back. It took a little bit longer than we anticipated just because we want to get the our ducks in a row because we're now in some major stadiums.”

Moreover, Chatri Sityodtong raved about having bigger venues this time around, since both arenas are home to NBA teams in the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks, respectively. He added:

“These are the home I think in Denver it's the home of the Nuggets and then Atlanta the home of the Hawks, so you know we are playing the in the big stadiums. I think these are 15-20,000 seaters.”

Watch the full interview:

Chatri Sityodtong promises to bring out ‘the big guns’ in ONE’s confirmed US shows in 2024

Now that venues and dates are confirmed, ONE will make sure to top its magical U.S debut by bringing more superstars to America in 2024.

Chatri Sityodtong said in an interview on the Thicc Boy podcast:

“All the big stars will be coming out, and, you know. We actually haven't sat down yet with the matchmaking team and figured out what the cards are going to look like, but yeah, I mean there's no way we're going to come in with a small card.”

It is worth noting that atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon received the biggest cheers at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver last year.

While nothing is set in stone yet, these two Thai megastars will likely be part of the blockbuster events in Denver and Atlanta.

American fans can also expect some of the more popular names on the ONE roster to feature on the card. This includes the likes of Anatoly Malykhin, Tawanchai, the Ruotolo twins Kade and Tye, and Roman Kryklia, among other stars.

The possibilities are certainly endless in ONE’s highly-anticipated return to the United States.