“All the big stars will be coming out” – Chatri Sityodtong teases massive events for ONE’s United States shows in 2024

Following a highly successful first-ever live on-ground event in the United States in 2023, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said his promotion is preparing to provide more quality shows when it makes its return there this year.

The largest martial arts organization recently announced that it will be having two live events in the U.S. in the second half of 2024, to be held in Denver, Colorado, and Atlanta, Georgia.

ONE Fight Night 27 will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6, while two months later on November 8, ONE Fight Night 28 will be played at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In an interview over Thicc Boy with Brendan Schaub, Chatri Sityodtong shared that for their U.S. shows this year they will be bringing ONE’s big stars, including the likes of world champions Stamp Fairtex, Christian Lee, and Anatoly Malykhin, along with the promotion’s top U.S.-based fighters.

The ONE executive said:

“All the big stars will be coming out, and, you know. We actually haven't sat down yet with the matchmaking team and figured out what the cards are going to look like, but yeah, I mean there's no way we're going to come in with a small card.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Championship’s first show in the U.S. was ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, 2023. It took place at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

The event was headlined by the trilogy fight between ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson and Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes. ‘Mighty Mouse’ won the showdown by unanimous decision to retain his title.

ONE’s Amazon cards are available live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE’s U.S. push done with thought and care

In continuing to build a presence in the United States, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the promotion is going about it with careful thought and a lot of care to ensure that what it puts out there is of quality.

ONE Championship played the U.S. for the first time in May last year in Colorado, which was well received by American fight fans who packed the venue and cheered for the athletes.

It is the same output ONE want to achieve as it plans for the scheduled shows in the U.S. later this year, slated to take place in September and November in Denver and Atlanta, respectively.

In a report which came out in Sports Illustrated in July, Chatri Sityodtong spoke of the approach his promotion is pursuing for the North American market, saying:

“We want to expand into the U.S. with quality. That’s why we aren’t doing 12 next year. We’re doing it with thought and care.”

Apart from the U.S., ONE is also looking to ramp up its push for 2024 with a first-ever live on-ground event in Qatar in March, as well as return stops to key markets like Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore.