"It's a kick in the face"- Leon Edwards reacts to Dana White willing to give Colby Covington the next title shot

Leon Edwards believes UFC awarding Colby Covington the next title shot ahead of him is "a kick in the face" for Edwards.

At UFC 245, Covington was finished by reigning champion Kamaru Usman in a title fight. Edwards is well aware of that fact and isn't a fan of the decision that has been made by Dana White and co. regarding the UFC welterweight title picture.

During his recent interview with BT Sport, Leon Edwards explained how he felt after learning that the UFC is ready to hand Covington a rematch against Usman, instead of booking Usman vs. Edwards II:

"Just a kick in the face, you know. He fought for the title under a year ago and got knocked out for the title. He got finished for the title."

Leon Edwards further mentioned the fact that he has been in the UFC for almost seven years and has long been campaigning for a title shot. Rocky also said he has put in the work to earn his rightful shot at the belt.

Leon Edwards added that a win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 would be his ninth win in a row, the third most in UFC's decorated history of welterweight winning streaks.

The legendary Georges St. Pierre sits at 12, whereas the current champion Usman is at 13. However, Edwards himself could be one step closer to reaching double-digit numbers with a victory over Diaz in Arizona:

"Now they're saying Colby deserves a title shot when I've been here for years, campaigning for the title shot. Put the work in for the title shot. Like I said, this will be my ninth win in a row when I go out there and beat Nate Diaz. That would set the third most in history of the promotion, it's GSP at 12, Usman at 13, I'm at number 9 after Nate," said Edwards.

Leon Edwards will return at UFC 263 against Nate Diaz

After an unfortunate end to his fight against Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards is determined to put together another clinical performance inside the octagon.

A win over Nate Diaz would not only be the biggest win of Edwards' career so far but could also improve his chances of a future shot at the title.