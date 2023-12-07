“It’s kind of weird but they can do what they want” - Anthony Smith opines on drama surrounding Ian Garry and wife Layla Anna-Lee

Anthony Smith has given his thoughts on the recent Ian Garry controversies with his wife.

'Lionheart' was speaking to the media at a pre-fight press conference leading into his bout against Khalil Rountree. This transpires in the light heavyweight ranks on December 9 at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez.

Discussing the WAG book situation featuring Ian Garry and his partner Layla Machado Garry, Smith said:

"I never ever speak on anybody's personal life publicly. It's kind of weird, but you know, like that's their lives. You know what I mean? They can do whatever they want and he'll figure it out one way or the other. Anytime I've been around him he's been nothing but respectful to me."

"His wife has been nothing but kind when I'm around. Ian and I have the same manager. So we do find ourselves in the same places often. I wouldn't say we were friends or hanging out but every interaction I've ever had with him as positive."

Smith mentioned that Neil Magny's situation with Garry bothered him a lot, and he challenged Garry on that. Having known Magny for around fifteen years, Anthony Smith felt Garry discussing the kids was majorly off base about one of the truly good guys in the game in Neil.

Check out the clip on Smith discussing the Garry controversy below

Anthony Smith and his next UFC outing

Smith is the number eight ranked 205-pound fighter in the UFC currently and aims to enter 2024 with some solid momentum.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger looks to dispatch the number eleven-ranked Rountree after last defeating the division's number ten contender. Smith aims to carve out a path towards a sophomore crack at 205-pound gold after a bid against Jon Jones fell short in March 2019 at UFC 235.

Anthony Smith looks to string together consecutive wins after having rebounded from a pair of losses to Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, respectively, Smith last defeated Ryan Spann in a rematch and secured the win via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Zombie in August.