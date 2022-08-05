"Insane movement for a heavyweight" - Fans react to Jon Jones' swift and strong padwork ahead of UFC comeback

Jon Jones has impressed combat sports fans with his latest padwork video.

'Bones' took to his personal Instagram to post the recent striking demonstration with the caption:

"Right now I’m exactly where I need to be, I’m excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board."

Fans came out in droves to offer their thoughts on how the exemplary former light heavyweight champion is looking at this point in his heavyweight transition.

Many were impressed by Jones not forsaking any speed in his bulking up process, including IG user @coen_hogg who said:

"Insane movement for a heavyweight."

Some saw this as a sign that his return is looming closer, given Jones' last fight took place in February 2020. This was further communicated when IG user @jaylamb4184 said:

"Jon's coming."

Other fans that saw this as a chance to once again shout out 'Bones' as their pick for MMA's GOAT, such as when IG user @vitorhugoal_ said:

"We are waiting for the best MMA fighter to come back."

Also, some just wanted Jones to know that they long for his return to action like when IG user @dankenny said:

"We the fans miss ya."

Jon Jones' heavyweight transition

Jones has held the lineal light heavyweight championship twice during his time in the UFC. He first captured the gold from 'Shogun' Rua at UFC 128 in March 2011 and defended it eight times during that tenure.

Jones would eventually be suspended and stripped of his title for out of the cage activities but returned to capture interim gold against Ovince St. Preux at UFC 197.

'Bones' began his second lineal reign by finishing Alexander Gustafsson by way of third-round TKO at UFC 232, going on to defend it three more times before making the jump to heavyweight.

Jones' last time competing in the confines of the octagon saw him narrowly defeat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, and he has since spent the bulk of the last two plus years preparing to switch weight classes.

Many already see Jon Jones as the greatest of all-time in mixed martial arts, and cementing himself as a two-division champion would do a lot to bolster that claim.

