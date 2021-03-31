'It's a lack of discipline' - Michael Chandler identifies the biggest weakness in Charles Oliveira's game

Michael Chandler believes that failing to make weight is a sign of a lack of discipline. Ahead of his UFC 262 fight against Charles Oliveira, Chandler revealed that he consistently weighed 190-lbs between his two training camps and also claimed to be 10 pounds heavier than his next opponent.

Set to face off against Oliveira for the lightweight title, Michael Chandler guaranteed that Do Bronx isn't that big or heavy. The former also added that his body fat percentage is currently lower than Oliveira.

During his latest interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Michael Chandler said that if there's anyone who's going to have trouble making weight for UFC 262, it's going to be him.

"I guarantee you, I'm close to 10 pounds heavier than Charles Oliveira. I was consistently 190 between these two training camps. I guarantee you Charles Oliveira is not that big, not that heavy. I guarantee my body fat is lower than his, so if anybody is going to have trouble making weight, it's going to be me."- said Michael Chandler

However, Chandler believes that there is a difference in discipline between him and Oliveira, as the former is able to go down from 190 lbs to 155 lbs within a span of eight weeks.

"But there is a difference between the discipline to be able to go from 190 down to 155 during an eight-week period. And the hard work that you put in, the emphasis that you put into your nutrition, and the emphasis you put into your supplementation, your rest, your training regimen."

The former Bellator lightweight champion also added that Oliveira is the type of fighter who usually starts panicking during fights. Iron believes there will be multiple instances when Oliveira starts losing his composure. Chandler also stated that not being able to make weight is an indicator of a lack of discipline.

"I just think you miss weight that many times and also I was alluding to the fact you look at the Paul Felder fight, he tapped due to strikes. You look at numerous fights, if he can't impose his will on you, there comes a point where he looks at you and decides, 'Okay, you've won this one. I'm done, I'm gonna go collect half a paycheck and I'm gonna go home.' I think there's gonna be a moment or multiple moments in this fight, where he's gonna see it in my eyes, he's going to feel the power that I possess. He's gonna feel that. I only get better and he's on a fast journey straight down to panicking. Could be wrong but we shall see. I do think it's a lack of discipline if you can't make weight."- Michael Chandler concluded.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira set to usher in a new era in the UFC lightweight division

Michael Chandler will be fighting Charles Oliveira on the 15th of May at UFC 262. The two lightweights will fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and a new champion will be crowned for the first time since the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.