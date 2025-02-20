  • home icon
  • "It's legal gambling" - Joe Rogan voices concerns over cryptocurrency, questions the rise of meme coins like "Hawk Tuah coin" and fear of "Trump coin"

"It's legal gambling" - Joe Rogan voices concerns over cryptocurrency, questions the rise of meme coins like "Hawk Tuah coin" and fear of "Trump coin"

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Feb 20, 2025 15:40 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) speaks about Hailey Welch
Joe Rogan (left) speaks about Hailey Welch's (right) meme coin [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the current state of cryptocurrency. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 57-year-old invited Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer, for a conversation.

At one point in the episode, the two individuals started speaking about cryptocurrency and Rogan shared his concerns over it. Rogan then also mentioned the 'Hawk Tuah coin', launched by internet personality Hailey Welch.

"It seems like it's legal gambling is what it is. And it seems like, even though it is horrible to do and very unethical to dump it, to pump and dump it, it seems like that's legal for some weird reason. Because I know that's the turmoil around the 'Hawk Tuah coin'. That's the fear about the 'Trump coin."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (19:30):

youtube-cover
Joe Rogan speaks about Conor McGregor's performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Joe Rogan recently did a Fight Companion episode for his podcast that featured Brendan Schaub, Matt Serra and Bryan Callen. While discussing MMA, Rogan opined that training for a fight against Floyd Mayweather might have impacted Conor McGregor's performance in the clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Rogan claimed that the version of McGregor that defeated Eddie Alvarez could have posed a threat against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

"You get ready for a boxing match with one of the all-time greats [in Floyd Mayweather]. You got to take six months where you're not doing any takedowns, no leg kicks, no nothing. You're not going to take any extra energy and train your f**king Jiu-Jitsu when you're training for a Floyd Mayweather boxing fight... Someone said recently that If I think the Conor MGregor who beat Eddie Alvarez faced Khabib, it would've been a completely different fight... I listened to that and I said, 'You know what? I think that's true."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (33:30):

youtube-cover

