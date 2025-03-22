"It's like a dream fight of mine" - Jonathan Di Bella say he's looked up to Sam-A Gaiyanghadao since he was a kid

Jonathan Di Bella can hardly believe that he will step inside the ring with one of his all-time idols this weekend.

The Italian-Canadian sensation is set to vie for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172, emanating live from the fabled Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Growing up, Di Bella aspired to be a top-tier striker on the global stage, drawing inspiration from athletes such as Sam-A. He revealed this in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I've been watching [Sam-A] fight since I was young. I'm excited to fight him. It's like a dream fight of mine."

It's no surprise that Di Bella looks up to Sam-A, a revered figure with over 400 professional bouts since his debut in 1999 and a trophy case with accolades from his stellar run.

What sets the Thai icon apart, however, is how he found a new lease on his career when he joined ONE in 2018, making history as the inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Sam-A took his legacy a step further by dropping down a weight class, capturing both the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

At 41 years old, Sam-A continues to compete at the highest level, and at ONE 172, he looks to occupy a portion of the divisional throne.

Jonathan Di Bella must focus on real goal at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella may be honored to square off with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, but at ONE 172, he has a clear objective in mind.

Like Sam-A, he is also determined to bring home the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title — his golden ticket to a rematch with lineal king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Di Bella previously faced Pranjanchai for the division's top prize in June 2024, but the Thai spitfire prevailed by unanimous decision with the crown in tow.

Now, if Di Bella hopes to earn a shot at payback, he must overcome his idol, Sam-A.

