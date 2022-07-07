"It's like fantasy movie" - Rafael Fiziev compares Conor McGregor's axe kick suggestion to 'Interstellar' 

Conor McGregor recently responded to a video of Rafael Fiziev leaning away from a high roundhouse kick. 'The Notorious' said that the fighter's defensive maneuver wouldn't have worked if his opponent came down on him with an axe-kick.
Fiziev recently responded to McGregor's comments on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. The No.10-ranked UFC lightweight compared the Irishman's axe kick suggestion to the fantasy movie Interstellar:
"You see movie Interstellar?... It's like Interstellar bro, its like a fantasy movie."
The 29-year-old stated that it was impossible to change a high kick to an axe-kick mid-way. The fighter further explained that one would need a two-meter-long leg to successfully execute the kick switch that Conor McGregor suggested.
Watch the full interview below:
Apart from being a successful mixed martial artist, Rafael Fiziev is also an accomplished Muay Thai fighter, holding a professional record of 29 wins against 4 losses.
McGregor and Fiziev also had a long war of words on Twitter regarding McGregor's axe-kick suggestion.
Conor McGregor and Rafael Fiziev axe-kick Twitter feud
After Conor McGregor suggested on Twitter that an axe-kick would have negated Rafael Fiziev's defensive maneuver against high kicks, the 29-year-old UFC lightweight responded to 'The Notorious' saying:
"Conor, I invite you to @tigermuaythai where we can show you how to kick and defend the kicks properly so you can stop living in fantasy world where you think it’s possible to land an axe kick in this situation."
'The Notorious' was quick to respond to Fiziev's criticism by saying that he himself has faced this type of defense before. McGregor stated that once he started using axe-kicks, he was able to penetrate such defensive tactics.
The Irishman also added that it was Fiziev who was living a fantasy thinking that his defense was impenetrable. McGregor also posted a video of a fighter finishing his foe with an axe-kick to prove his point.
McGregor, in a later post, accepted the Azerbaijani's offer to train with him in Thailand.
But after Fiziev suggested that training together would benefit both men, things turned sour again. In a subsequent post, McGregor rejected the 29-year-old's training offer in a frantic rant post, saying that Fiziev was a nobody.