"You little bend back nobody bi***" - Conor McGregor harshly refuses Rafael Fiziev's offer to train together 

Conor McGregor recently found himself embroiled in a heated back and forth with fellow UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev on social media. Their dispute resulted in Fiziev extending an offer to McGregor to train together. However, the Irishman didn't seem too receptive.

A difference of opinion regarding a defensive move during fights prompted the dispute between the two fighters. Fiziev offered to prove his point to McGregor by training together at his home gym, Tiger Muay Thai.

While the Dubliner previously admitted that he might consider driving down to Tiger Muay Thai if he ever finds himself in Thailand, he subsequently went off on Fiziev, dismissing his offer to train together.

'The Notorious' likened Fiziev's nose to a golf ball and referred to himself as Tiger Woods, who is more than equipped to make short work of the Kyrgyzstani lightweight.

"No bother pal, sound. Think of me as tiger woods with a 12 iron and your nose as the golf ball. And think of me sprinting for it with a running switch kick and fuck your little bend back. You little bend back nobody bitch. Oh you bend over, wow, that’s awesome. Congrats pal haha"

Conor McGregor expresses loyalty towards his team

A member of the esteemed SBG Ireland team, Conor McGregor waxed lyrical about his team's work ethic in a recent post on Twitter.

Priding himself and his team for their collective Irish heritage, the Crumlin native also hailed Dubai as his country, proving loyal to his Middle Eastern roots as far as training is concerned.

"Yup my team! My team for life! We’re skinning cunts years. Fuck training today lads these guys are pish. Let’s go drive balls off the top of the burj Al Arab instead! Yup my country Dubai! We do work out here! Yup my country Ireland! For life we rule!"

Yup my country Ireland!

Finally out of his lengthy layoff prompted by a devastating injury suffered while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor is well on his way to making his way back into active contention inside the octagon.

However, considering his physical stature, a return to lightweight seems highly unlikely, resulting in a move to the welterweight division, perhaps indefinitely. Furthermore, McGregor is currently a hot commodity in the UFC as he is being courted by fighters like Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler and more.

