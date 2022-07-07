"Habits are opportunities to set traps" - Respectful Conor McGregor hands Rafael Fiziev a reality check after 'Ataman' asks 'The Notorious' to stop living in fantasy world

Conor McGregor has found a new UFC lightweight to debate back-and-forth with on Twitter. McGregor was commenting on an old highlight of Rafael Fiziev when the Kazakh responded by shutting down his claims. 'The Notorious' then sent out several tweets, humbling the rising contender.

McGregor commented on a video of Fiziev's signature matrix-like defense against roundhouse kicks. 'The Notorious' claimed that his defensive move could be disrupted by the aggressor changing from a roundhouse kick to an axe kick. The former two-division UFC champion had this to say about the switch:

"This is awesome. Change the roundhouse to an axe kick. Roundhouse into an axe kick and this defense eats the full of the heel. I’m telling you. If their reaction to a high kick is this, implement the axe."

Watch the highlight Conor McGregor was talking about below:

Fiziev did not agree with the feedback and had this to say:

"Conor, I invite you to @tigermuaythai where we can show you how to kick and defend the kicks properly so you can stop living in fantasy world where you think it’s possible to land an axe kick in this situation"

McGregor seemed offended by Fiziev's reply and responded to 'Ataman' by saying:

"Sir, all due respect. I didn’t do all I have done in this business by living in “fantasy world”. I done it through in depth personal study. Dissecting movement patterns and habits and capitalizing off of them with devastating results. Have respect, I have not disrespected you."

Conor McGregor accepts Rafael Fiziev's offer to train at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand

Within Fiziev's response, he invited McGregor to train at the famous Tiger Muay Thai. 'The Notorious' wasn't happy with the insults about "living in a fantasy world." However, he did agree to come train the next time he's in Thailand:

"Thank you for the offer. When I am in Thailand I will head here for sure! Don’t disrespect you are yet to do anything significant in this sport. Good luck in your upcoming fight."

McGregor cleared the air several times by clarifying that he wasn't trying to disrespect Fiziev. 'Ataman' seemed to be on the same page as he responded by saying:

"No disrespect meant either, training together will be beneficial for both of us. Trust me it will be much better camp than you had in Dubai before."

