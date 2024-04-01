Ahead of his flyweight title challenge at UFC 301 in Brazil on May 4, challenger Steve Erceg spoke exclusively with Sportskeeeda MMA about his upcoming clash with champion Alexandre Pantoja. One of the narratives surrounding Pantoja is his ability to absorb punishment during fights.

Appearing in the interview, Erceg had this to say:

“I think it is a factor but I don’t think it’s a factor in this fight. I think Pantoja has had a couple of wars but nothing crazy. It’s not like he is going out there and fighting like Justin Gaethje every fight or anything. He is grappling a little bit and I don’t think his chin has looked to wear out in any way. So I think it’s going to be the best of him versus the best of me.”

Check out Erceg's comments below (9:46):

Alexandre Pantoja opens up on choosing No.10-ranked Steve Erceg for his next title defense

Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against Steve Erceg has raised eyebrows mainly because of Erceg's lower ranking, but Pantoja himself seems unfazed.

In a recent interview on UFC Brazil's official Instagram, Pantoja revealed a surprising reason for accepting the fight:

"It's funny because that's pretty much what I ask for. I was joking that I wanted a somewhat unknown opponent and this guy comes to me, who is tough. I even said, 'I hope this guy moves up a category because he's huge.' Then he falls for me, but I say that jokingly. He's a very tough opponent."

He further continued:

"I believe that, at this moment, he is more difficult than [Brandon] Royval, than [Brandon] Moreno, because he is a guy who comes from behind, with nothing to lose, he is number ten in the rankings, he comes fresh into the category. The only thing against it is that I think I have more fighting experience. I believe this will be used by me in the octagon."

Check out Pantoja's comments on Steve Erceg below: