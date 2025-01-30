“It’s like I’m still dreaming” - Denice Zamboanga still can’t believe she’s the first-ever Filipina MMA world champion

Newly crowned ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines says she is still trying to come to terms that she's actually a world champion.

The 28-year-old Quezon City resident shocked the world when she captured the coveted gold earlier this month with a second-round technical knockout victory over Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27.

The historic feat crowned Zamboanga as the first-ever Filipina MMA world champion.

Speaking to ABS-CBN Sports in a recent interview, Zamboanga shared the emotions going through her mind now just weeks after her victory.

'The Menace' said:

"It’s a different feeling. It’s like I’m still dreaming. I can’t describe it in words, the feeling that I got when I first heard that I’m champ. It’s like all my hard work paid off."

With her victory, Zamboanga has now set up a highly anticipated world title unification bout against reigning divisional queen Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, January 11. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of that event absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex says no issue fighting close friend Denice Zamboanga: "I'm a professional"

Reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is expected to defend her gold against interim titleholder Denice Zamboanga sometime later this year.

The two fighters are former training partners and, to this day, close friends.

Stamp says there is no problem facing Zamboanga in the Circle. She told ONE Championship:

"It’s easy, I have to do what I have to do. It’s only one ticket, only one belt. I know everybody wants to steal my belt. I want to protect my belt. This is my life, and I want to take it to my home. Friends mean friends, but I’m an athlete. I’m a professional. So, just do it."

