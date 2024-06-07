"It's a lot less stressful" - Johan Ghazali says his ONE 167 fight camp was the easiest he had in his young career

ONE Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali is set to have the biggest fight of his young career when he takes on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7. At 17 years old, 'Jojo' has sacrificed a lot to become one of the biggest blue-chip prospects on ONE Championship's roster and his training camp for ONE 167 is his best yet.

In an interview with Don Heatrick posted on Instagram, Ghazali shared:

"This is the first training camp I've had since I left high school, so this is the best training camp I've had. You know, I'm very confident. I was wondering, why am I not nervous, why am I so confident in this fight? Because normally, I'm freaking out, then I realized that this camp has been great."

Trending

He continued:

"I haven't had any injuries, I haven't been sick, I've been training twice a day every day for the past two months. I'm on weight. But these past five fights, I've been trying to juggle high school. I've been trying to diet. I've been trying to keep the weight down. I've been trying to train physically twice a day before and after school, so it was complicated."

Ghazali then concluded, stating:

"So... It's a lot less stressful and it's a lot easier, so I'm confident. It's been the best fight camp, I'm in the best shape of my life. I'm ready."

Johan Ghazali gunning for a second-round knockout at ONE 167

The Malaysian-American currently has four knockouts out of his five wins and believes that a fifth is coming inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview that he did with 4oz on Freedom's YouTube channel, Johan Ghazali stated that fans need to watch out for the second round of his bout with 'No. 1' as that is when he plans to turn up the heat.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.