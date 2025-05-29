“It’s a lot more smoother” - Johan Ghazali says he’s adjusted better for second fight camp at Superbon’s gym

Johan Ghazali is feeling a lot better about his second fight camp since moving to the Superbon Training Center in Bangkok.

After coming up short in his last outing against undefeated Colombian standout Johan Estupinan, 'Jojo' will look to climb back into the win column on Friday, June 6, when he meets the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Appearing on the Goated Combat podcast, Ghazali spoke about his training camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 32, revealing that it's been a much smoother process compared to when he first made the move to Superbon's gym.

"It's a lot more smoother, honestly," Ghazali said. "It's a lot more relaxed, a lot fewer things on my mind, you know, because last time I was going through like a lot of things.

"I had to change coaches. I had to leave my family. First time training away from my own gym, from my home, from my people."

Johan Ghazali is ready to show off his improved skill set at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali goes into his ninth promotional appearance with a solid 6-2 record inside the Circle, 25-8 overall.

Along the way, he's earned highlight-reel knockouts against Padetsuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, Edgar Tabares, and Josue Cruz. But despite his hot 5-0 start with ONE Championship, 'Jojo' has since dropped two of his last three.

Training alongside Muay Thai legends like Nong-O Hama and Superbon, Ghazali is ready to show off the improvements he's made in recent months and once again have his hand raised inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

"I can tell you it's nothing big of a secret on what we’re working on at Superbon Training Camp," Ghazali added. "But honestly, I've been working a lot on my boxing. You know, I thought my boxing was good."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

